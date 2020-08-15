City Council meeting to be held via Zoom Monday

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City Council announced Friday their meeting slated for Monday, August 17 at 3:00 p.m. will be held via Zoom video conference. Those interested in watching can do so through GOVTV on Comcast Channel 16 or on the GOVTV website or on their YouTube page.

Video recordings of this meeting and all previous meetings remain available to view at any time on the city’s website. The agenda for Monday’s meeting is posted on the City Council website. The council will take general public comment and comment on the meeting’s specific agenda items through a form on the public comment section of their site.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss