City council approves emergency recovery fund

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night the city council approved funding for non-profits and businesses impacted by COVID-19. Over a special meeting, city councilors unanimously gave the green light to a resolution that would create a $1 million recovery fund. It would be designated for non-profits and businesses that provide services to peoples affected by the virus. The money will comes from unused general funds.
