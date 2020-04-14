City council approves emergency recovery fund

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico principal is not letting a lack of students keep him from his daily routine. "Let's get to class. Morning, morning. Hey, we're not cutting. Get to the back of the line. I'll get it for you. If you'd been here on time, I wouldn't have to do this," said the principal of Hobbs High School Zeke Kaney.

In the video, Kaney is wandering around an empty campus, remembering different days. He uses humor to transition into important distance-learning information for his students along with a heartfelt message. "Obviously, school's not the same without students. We miss you. Your teachers miss you. We have some unfinished business," Kaney said.