City awaits funding to struggling arts organizations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has awarded $500,000 to artists struggling during the pandemic.

The Cultural Services Department selected nearly 70 arts organizations around the city to receive grant funding through the city’s Urban Engagement Fund. The mayor says creatives are being hit especially hard right now, since their livelihood often rely on large gatherings and tourism.

He says the money will begin to close the gap for groups that do not qualify for other types of assistance.”We know we’re just scratching the surface but if we can help even one business, one artist, etc., it’s worth it,” said Keller.

Funding recipients include arts collectives, theaters and co-ops.

