City asks artists about challenges during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is calling on artists to share what they are working on during the quarantine.

The city’s asking them to make a short video about it, covering the process to create a piece and challenges they’ve faced during the pandemic. The city will archive the videos with the goal of connecting artists to new audiences in Albuquerque.

Videos should be five minutes or less and can be uploaded to Dropbox and the deadline to enter is May 30. You can email questions to cultureabq@cabq.gov or for more information, click here.