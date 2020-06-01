City announces reopening plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque announced its plan for more reopenings starting Monday, city golf courses, cafes joined restaurants in serving food indoors and summer food programs launched across 71 sites. Starting Tuesday, the botanic garden will open back up with time ticketing and city libraries will open with limited service.

“That will begin to give an opportunity for our children to get some marginal level of community fun and games,” said Lawrence Rael.

On June 9, Tingley Beach will reopen with free timed ticketing. Then on the 13, ART buses will hit the roads again with full service returning on the 15. City officials did say it was hoping to reopen the zoo, aquarium and its museums this week but decided to wait a bit longer.