Cities across New Mexico working to rehire as things start to reopen

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Private businesses aren’t the only ones struggling to find employees. Cities across the state are having a hard time rehiring as things start to reopen and services could start suffering.

The City of Albuquerque’s Human Resources Director, says they are trying to fill about 60 positions across multiple departments, and they aren’t the only ones.

“Central control, wastewater treatment plant, water maintenance, the utility department,” says Juanita Jennings, Public Affairs Director, City of Roswell.

Those are just a handful of departments hiring within the City of Roswell. “We’re just looking for those diamonds in the rough we’re going to put them back to work,” says Joe Neeb, Roswell City Manager.

After cutting $31 million from their budget and 101 jobs last year, Roswell is ready to get people back to work. Monday the city hosted a job fair in an effort to restore some of the city’s most popular services. “A lot of our services went for a lack of a better word part-time. The zoo, right now, runs from Thursday to Sunday so the goal of the mayor and the city council is to open all our services to seven day a week coverage,” Neeb says.

The City of Albuquerque is also looking to hire, “As you can tell from our website we have plenty of jobs open,” says Anthony Romero, Human Resources Director City of Albuquerque.

Romero says, the Transit, Solid Waste, and Community Safety Departments have the most openings. And as things re-open they are in desperate need of seasonal workers.

“Our department of family and community services our parks and recreation department as well as our department of senior affairs,” Romero said.

Both Albuquerque and Roswell have run into challenges filling these positions “There’s lots of job seekers that are really looking for remote work,” Romero says.

“The unemployment benefits are going to end. they are just temporary in nature and everybody needs to get back to taking care of their families,” Neeb says.

Both say the sooner they can fill these positions, the better they can serve their communities. “We want to make sure that our system continues to operate as smoothly as possible,” Romero says.

The City of Albuquerque says they are planning to host in-person job fairs in the near future. The City of Roswell says they were able to fill 18 of their open positions at their job fair. They say anyone who missed out can still apply on their website.