Cibola students celebrate prom over Tik-Tok, YouTube

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at Cibola High school may be stuck at home on what should be their prom night, but they’re still able to celebrate.
Friday, a group of students dressed up in their prom attire for what they called Fancy Friday. They posted the result on Tik-Tok as a way to show that they’re not letting this special milestone go away because of the pandemic.
Saturday, a DJ hosted a virtual prom for the school over a YouTube Live stream.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites