Cibola students celebrate prom over Tik-Tok, YouTube

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at Cibola High school may be stuck at home on what should be their prom night, but they’re still able to celebrate.

Friday, a group of students dressed up in their prom attire for what they called Fancy Friday. They posted the result on Tik-Tok as a way to show that they’re not letting this special milestone go away because of the pandemic.

Saturday, a DJ hosted a virtual prom for the school over a YouTube Live stream.

