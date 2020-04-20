Cibola High School students attend virtual prom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a tradition most high schoolers look forward to growing up, but this year the Class of 2020 isn’t getting a normal prom.

But, the graduating seniors at Cibola High School made the best out of their situation. The night is supposed to be magical. Pretty dresses, suites, limos, and pretty party decorations.

Cibola’s prom this year was going to be at Sid Cutter Pavilion at Balloon Fiesta Park. The theme was going to be the “Roaring 2020s.” But, because of the Coronavirus outbreak and the stay at home order, that is not the kind of prom this year’s seniors are getting.

Instead Cibola students attended a virtual prom on Saturday night. “It was the best outcome of a bad situation,” said Sydney Burop, a Cibola High School Senior.

Using the video communication app Zoom, students were able to check into prom, from their bedroom. “I thought it turned out really well,” said Burop.

They all listened to the same DJ, live on Youtube and Instagram. Some of the teens dressed up, while others partied in pajamas.

Even though it wasn’t exactly what they were expecting, they say it was special in a unique way. “We were all alone together,” said Taylor Christianson, a Cibola High School Junior.

