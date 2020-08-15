Cibola High School moves weekly announcements online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A different school year means students are getting creative with their weekly announcements by moving them online. “Welcome to a crazy different school year. We’ll be doing video announcements every Wednesday, so we h ope you’ll continue to join us,”

Cibola High School students are giving updates on everything from grab-and-go meal pickup times and locations, to how to stay involved with school clubs and activities. Even the school principal had a welcome message, reminding students about keeping a positive attitude during this adjustment period. “We have a whole team working right alongside you, even though you may not always be able to see us, we’re always there,” Principal Pamela Meyer said. Pending the public health order, APS still plans to switch to a hybrid learning model after Labor Day.

