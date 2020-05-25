Churches take precautions to protect the public

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People across New Mexico are going back to church. San Felipe De Neri in Old Town had congregants excited to be getting back to the first mass in more than two months.

The pastor says the church is taking extra measures to keep everybody safe. “Lot of precautions, everyone has to wear a mask to come in, we’re disinfecting the pews between masses,” says Father Andy Pavlak. “We’re doing everything we can to help keep people safe so we can take care of them spiritually and physically at the same time.” The pastor says they’re also strictly enforcing social distancing and capacity guidelines.

