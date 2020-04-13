Churches find creative ways to celebrate Easter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Easter services looked a lot different this year because of the Coronavirus and social distancing rules. Churches found creative ways for their congregations to worship.

COVID-19 is forcing churches to stop congregating in masses until further notice. The annual Sunrise Service that typically draws in thousands of worshipers each year canceled.

Regardless of the hurdles, the pandemic did not stop believers from celebrating one of the holiest days. A thousand cars packed with New Mexico families, gathered at Calvary Church on Osuna, for a drive-in Easter service. They listened to Pastor Skip Heitzig, from the comfort of their car.

“I think this shows that people still want to be together, even if it’s not person to person. Being in their car is enough for them, they just want the ability to congregate, to be together, to worship Jesus,” said Nate Heitzig, the Chief Pastoral Officer at Calvary of Albuquerque.

Earlier this week the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, encouraged the Catholic community to worship from home, so Priests hosted virtual sermons. Other churches like Legacy and Citizen Church also streamed their services on their websites and social media.

Pastor Nate Heitzig says it’s exciting to see so many people determined to worship in the midst of a difficult time. “I think it’s a message of hope,” said Heitzig.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources