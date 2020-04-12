Churches celebrate Easter differently this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Easter services looked different across the state because of the coronavirus.

On Saturday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham expanded the mass gathering ban to include places of worship. Many churches already canceled in-person services, including Calvary Church, which hosted a drive-in service instead.

A thousand families could listen to the service form the parking lot in their vehicles. “I think this shows that people still want to be together, even if it’s not person-to-person. Being in their car is enough for them, they just want the ability to congregate, to be together, to worship Jesus,” said Chief Pastoral Officer at Calvary of Albuquerque Nathan Heitzig.

