Churches adapt to new normal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local churches are adapting to their new normal of reaching their congregation online.

Harvest Church off Montaño and Taylor Ranch is now streaming its Sunday services on Facebook and YouTube, and hosting Bible studies during the week over Zoom. Pastor Jason Dickenson says the now-virtual platform is actually helping them reach a bigger audience because it’s more convenient for people to tune in.

He says the children’s’ ministries, specifically is offering daily check-ins over Zoom and even offer fun weekly challenges to keep the kids engaged. “We can put messages out, send resources out, but just like for moms and dads, the kids need a way to process what’s going on, their world is upside down, as well,” says Dickenson.

The church has also turned its monthly food pantry into a drive-through service. They have also teamed up with Bubba’s 33 to deliver meals to frontline workers every Friday.

