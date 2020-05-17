Church-goers allowed to attend services this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some New Mexicans will be able to attend church again or the first time in over a month.

The new Health Order now allows houses of worship to operate at 25% of their building’s occupancy. Larger Albuquerque churches like Citizen and Legacy are preparing for some of their congregation to show up tomorrow, while Calvary and Sagebrush are continuing online services for now.

