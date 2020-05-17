Church-goers allowed to attend services this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some New Mexicans will be able to attend church again or the first time in over a month.
The new Health Order now allows houses of worship to operate at 25% of their building’s occupancy. Larger Albuquerque churches like Citizen and Legacy are preparing for some of their congregation to show up tomorrow, while Calvary and Sagebrush are continuing online services for now.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ: New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order due to COVID-19 (amended April 30)
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites