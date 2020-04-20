Christus St. Vincent launches drive-thru COVID-19 assessment clinic in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christus St. Vincent is now offering a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment clinic at the former Milagro Middle School in Santa Fe.

Staffed by Christus St. Vincent healthcare providers, the drive-thru assessment is for people who feel like they may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever and coughing. After an individual is assessed providers will determine whether to collect an onsite specimen to be sent for COVID-19 testing.

If you are experiencing symptoms, you are asked to call 505-913-3627 to schedule a drive-thru assessment. Scheduling an assessment is requested, but is not required.

If you do not call ahead to schedule an appointment, you will be required to register on site to receive an assessment. Clinic hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former Milagro Middle School located at 351 W. Zia Road.

The clinic is closed on the weekends.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources