Christian Evangelist Franklin Graham visits Navajo Nation, offers support during COVID-19

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Christian Evangelist Franklin Graham visited the Navajo Nation on Monday to offer support for COVID-19 response efforts. Graham joined Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer and Second Lady Dottie Lizer to distribute food, water, and supplies in Window Rock on Memorial Day.

Vice President Lizer held a meeting with Graham and officials with the Billy Graham Evangelist Association & Samaritan’s Purse. A press release stated that Graham focused on the organization’s offer to establish a field hospital on the Navajo Nation.

Samaritan’s Purse has previously provided hygiene kits, hand soap, and coronavirus education to citizens in the Philippines and Cambodia. According to Graham, the organization’s teams include doctors, nurses, and other medical workers who have served on the frontlines.

“Vice President Lizer and I had a great opportunity to talk about possible partnerships to help fight COVID-19 on the Navajo nation,” said President Nez in a press release. “We are thankful to him for reaching out to the Navajo Nation and for taking the initiative to visit with us and to gain a firsthand perpective for himself and his organization. We will continue discussions with Mr. Graham to determine how we can best work together for the benefit of the Navajo people.”

Navajo Nation COVID-19 Resources