Child abuse reports decline during pandemic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state-approved hybrid learning for many schools across New Mexico may start in districts after Labor Day. As that date inches closer, the Public Education Department is making sure schools are prepared to bring students back.

PED is visiting public and charter schools across the state to check reentry preparations. Recently, it visited Enchanted Hills Elementary School in Rio Rancho. The Rio Rancho Public Schools' Superintendent talked about the visit at a school board meeting on Monday night.