NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some New Mexico officials are worried about a drop in child abuse complaints during the pandemic. The Accountability Office of the Legislature says hotline reports of suspected child abuse and neglect declined by 42% in April and 33% in May compared to the same month the year before. The agency believes that is in part because school closures have led to less contact between children and nurses. About 20% of complaints originate from school staff.
Child abuse reports decline during pandemic
by: KRQE StaffPosted: / Updated: