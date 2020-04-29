Chaves County Sheriff looking to reopen some businesses without defying governor’s health order

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Chaves County is looking to reopen, like several other counties across New Mexico. The sheriff wants to find a way to do it, without defying the governor’s health order.

“Business owners are smart and respect the virus. We want to open our doors under controlled protocol in phases,” said Owner of Powerblock Gym Alton Shields.

Shields said businesses need to be allowed to open, to save not just their livelihood. Shields said they are working with the Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington on adhering to strict guidelines that will allow them to reopen, without defying the health order. Sheriff Herrington said he has been working with New Mexico State Police, as well as the governor’s office to find out exactly what can open and how.

“I’ve reached out to the governor this last week and I have asked for help from them to give me the clarifications on what needs to be done to get these businesses open,” said Sheriff Herrington.

Sheriff Herrington said he is not saying to open just like normal but to follow strict guidelines that they are working on, which will allow businesses to start making revenue while following the current health orders. Sheriff Herrington wants the governor to know he is doing everything in his power to save these businesses.

“I want her to know that I am going to do what I have to do to get these businesses back in business so they don’t lose everything they have,” said Sheriff Herrington.

Sheriff Herrington says gyms like Powerblock Gym can open because most gyms clientele are first responders and under the current health order they can open for those reasons.

