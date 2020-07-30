Chaves County fair kicks off first-ever ‘go and show’

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The fair will go on. At least in Roswell where their livestock show got underway with the first-ever go and show.

“It’s a show and go, when they get through showing they load up and go home, and it’s totally different than anything we’ve ever done. Generally, we’re out here for the whole week. Kids are having water fights and having a great time. But we just can’t do that this year,” said Larry Hobson, president of the Eastern New Mexico State Fair.

Hobson says he wanted to give 4H and FFA competitors some payoff for the work they put into their projects the past year. Officials also followed the governor’s health orders with limited capacity, social distancing and masks. Rather than the traditional junior livestock sale, this year’s fair will have a premium show supported by donations.

