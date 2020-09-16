Chaves County Detention Center reports over two dozen COVID-19 cases

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – More than two dozen inmates and staff at the Chaves County jail have tested positive for COVID-19. Administrator Clay Corn says 25 detainees held in two pods at the facility tested positive and eight detention center staff haven’t gone to work since also testing positive.

Corn says the first case was found in an inmate who arrived on August 28, adding those infected, haven’t shown symptoms. He says the jail in following state guidelines and is now testing every inmate upon arrival for booking.

