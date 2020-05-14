Chaves County defends store opening

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – State police shut down a Hobby Lobby in Southeast New Mexico over the weekend that had opened its doors to customers, against the governor’s order. The local sheriff is defending the store’s opening.

“I told them this is a cease-and-desist order, this is not something you have to shut down right now,” said Sheriff Mike Herrington. The sheriff reached out to the Hobby Lobby after they were given a cease-and-desist order by state police officers and let them know he supported them if they remained open because he felt they were essential to the community.

“The business, Hobby Lobby that was opened sold more material to be able to make masks,” said Herrington. The sheriff took to Facebook to ask the residents of Chaves County to stop the hatred being shown to local state police officers because they are only enforcing the public health order set into place by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

“This is not an issue between us and the state police, the people and the state police. This is a problem with an order that came down from Santa Fe,” said Herrington.

The sheriff has been very vocal through the course of the shut down trying everything in his power to open every business in Chaves County. He has also been trying to calm residents down who are getting frustrated and being vocal on social media about state police and others.

The sheriff says he doesn’t want to see the relationship between law enforcement and the community get hostile as they try to open back up.

