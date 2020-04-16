Chaplains at UNMH exposed to Coronavirus, APD chaplains standing down

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police’s Chaplain Unit is standing down after learning chaplains at the University of New Mexico Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus. A spokesperson from UNMH says some of their chaplains were asked to quarantine but would not confirm how many tested positive or how many are still working. Only nine of APD’s usual 17 chaplains are still volunteering their time specifically to police officers, not the general public.

Many of the chaplains are older than 60 and are afraid for their own health. “All the rest of us are a little grayer in the hair. So, yeah. we are the target group of greater risk but we’re also a group of people who are good at finding ways to be useful,” said Mark Bussemeir.

Bussemeir says they are still doing Skype and Zoom meetings with officers as needed. APD’s Chaplain Unit plans to reassess standing down at the end of this month.

