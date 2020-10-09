Chaparral High teacher reportedly dies from COVID-19; district postpones re-entry plans

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KRQE) – A southern New Mexico school district is postponing its re-entry plans after a teacher died. The Gadsden Independent School District says Leo Lugo, a special education teacher at Chaparral High, was preparing his classroom over fall break when he started feeling ill. He later died at a hospital.

After his death, the school board voted to take all instruction online through the fall semester. A cause of death has not been determined but they say he was suffering COVID-like symptoms. The district’s nurses say there have been 22 positive cases since July and 22 staff members in self-quarantine. Three employees are currently hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss