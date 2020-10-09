Chaparral High teacher reportedly dies from COVID-19; district postpones re-entry plans

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KRQE) – A southern New Mexico school district is postponing its re-entry plans after a teacher died. The Gadsden Independent School District says Leo Lugo, a special education teacher at Chaparral High, was preparing his classroom over fall break when he started feeling ill. He later died at a hospital.

After his death, the school board voted to take all instruction online through the fall semester. A cause of death has not been determined but they say he was suffering COVID-like symptoms. The district’s nurses say there have been 22 positive cases since July and 22 staff members in self-quarantine. Three employees are currently hospitalized.