Changes made at public lands as facilities reopen

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As New Mexico works to reopen more public spaces, officials are sharing what they’re doing to keep people safe. Officials say at all National Park facilities and departments social distancing will be maintained while people will be required to wear face coverings when entering buildings.

Face coverings are not required while outdoors. Overall, officials say utilizing National Parks is beneficial and safe for everyone.

“The public lands provide respite, they provide solace, they provide an opportunity for contemplation and they can actually be beneficial to our public health,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

They are hoping to reopen park facilities by June 8.

