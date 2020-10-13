Cell tower built in community near Gallup

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cell phone service for a community on the Navajo Nation will be improved. Construction is complete on a new cell tower in Pinedale, about 15 miles east of Gallup. Tribal leaders say the area has struggled with reliable cell and internet service for many years. The project received $32 million from the CARES Act. The Navajo Nation says as of Oct. 9, it has allocated all of the $714 million it received in federal coronavirus relief.

Related Content

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss