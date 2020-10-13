NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cell phone service for a community on the Navajo Nation will be improved. Construction is complete on a new cell tower in Pinedale, about 15 miles east of Gallup. Tribal leaders say the area has struggled with reliable cell and internet service for many years. The project received $32 million from the CARES Act. The Navajo Nation says as of Oct. 9, it has allocated all of the $714 million it received in federal coronavirus relief.
Cell tower built in community near Gallup
