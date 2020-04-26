Celebrities, politicians, and athletes to help celebrate APS class of 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a dozen actors, athletes, and politicians with ties to Albuquerque are sending the Class of 2020 messages of hope to be included in Senior Celebration videos premiering during what was supposed to be graduation week for Albuquerque Public Schools.

All 21 APS high school videos will premiere at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13 on the APS Graduation website and YouTube. School websites and social media sites will also include their video.

The APS Communications Office and high school activities directors came up with the idea of a Senior Celebration video titled, “An Exercise in Preparedness.” Invitations were extended to take part in the video to celebrities and politicians with ties to Albuquerque. At least three of the participants are APS graduates:

Actor Neil Patrick Harris, La Cueva High School graduate

Actor and Bernalillo County Commissioner (and former APS school board member) Steven Michael Quezada, who graduated from West Mesa High School.

Singer Alex Stern, an Eldorado High School graduate who will sing the National Anthem in the video.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, and New Mexico Education Secretary Ryan Stewart have committed to sending a message to seniors as well as Albuquerque-native Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros, and actors Jesse Tyler Ferguson, a St. Pius High School graduate, and Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston. APS Superintendent Raquel Reedy will provide the introductory message for the video, and APS Board of Education members will each make an appearance.

