Celebrities call for donations to help Navajo Nation through COVID-19 crisis

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation put out the call and celebrities answered. We told you about the Navajo Nation’s plea to Hollywood which so often uses the nation’s landscape as a backdrop.

Tribal officials reached out for help getting the supplies they desperately need during the pandemic. Now actors, TV hosts, comedians and others have teamed up with the group Protect the Sacred, calling on Americans to donate what they can.

Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Hamill and Mark Ruffalo are among those promoting the cause.

