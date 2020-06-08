CDC warns of possible COVID spike due to protests

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Health experts are starting to worry about a possible spike in COVID-19 cases due to the protests. The Centers for Disease Control and prevention says it’s closely looking at the crowds during demonstrations.
“We really want those individuals to highly consider being evaluated get tested,” a CDC official said. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state is planning on performing 35,000 tests tests per day in New York City alone.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites