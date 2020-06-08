CDC warns of possible COVID spike due to protests

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Health experts are starting to worry about a possible spike in COVID-19 cases due to the protests. The Centers for Disease Control and prevention says it’s closely looking at the crowds during demonstrations.

“We really want those individuals to highly consider being evaluated get tested,” a CDC official said. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state is planning on performing 35,000 tests tests per day in New York City alone.

