CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms to its list of possible coronavirus symptoms.

The CDC has established that the virus displays symptoms including shortness of breath, fever, and coughing. Now, the organization is reporting that people have displayed various symptoms ranging from mild to severe illness after being exposed to the virus including chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of smell or taste.

These symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure. If you have the following warning signs, the CDC urges people to seek medical attention immediately: trouble breathing, bluish lips or face, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, and inability to arouse or new confusion.

The CDC also states that this list of warning signs is not all-inclusive and people are urged to speak with their medical provider if they are exhibiting severe or concerning symptoms.

