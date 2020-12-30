Catron County meets ‘yellow’ criteria

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Wednesday that Catron County in southwestern New Mexico can now operate in the “Yellow Level.” The state’s other 32 counties will remain in the red for the next two weeks.

Counties at the “Yellow Level” have either a new COVID-19 case incidence rate of no greater than 8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the most recent two-week period, or an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results over the most recent 14-day period less than or equal to 5%.

The state reported that 28 counties improved in at least one of the two health gating criteria metrics and 21 counties improved in both health metrics. They also report that currently, no counties meet the criteria to operate at the “Green Level”, though Catron County, Harding County, Los Alamos County and Quay County are all near that threshold.

The “Red to Green” map is updated every two weeks on Wednesdays. The next update is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Next Read: