Catholic parishioners demand Mass from Archbishop

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Catholic parishioners are demanding mass after the Archdiocese of Santa Fe suspended mass service last week. Some parishioners are not happy with the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. “The Archbishop canceling mass makes it seem like it is an option. To us Catholics, it’s not,” said parishioner Raquel Gallegos.

The Archbishop announced new directives, which included stopping regular mass until further notice, beginning last Sunday, citing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths, plus the fast approaching flu season.

“It was so disheartening. I mean, I was on my knees praying and crying, and my husband was on the phone making calls to the Archbishop,” said parishioner Charlotte Salazar.

People like Salazar and Gallegos say they called the office of the Archbishop to complain. Sending a letter to the Archbishop Tuesday questioning if his motives are financial or politically driven. “Whose work is the Archbishop really doing? Is it Christ, or is it the governor’s?” asked Gallegos.

The Archbishop said in his letter that hospitals are reaching max capacity and the governor’s office is strongly advising people to stay home issuing the new guidelines in accordance with “our faith’s concern for the protection of human life.” Churches like Our Lady of Belen are now doing drive-in masses which started Monday in the snow.

“It doesn’t make sense, and there is no reason why we can’t be indoors practicing safely as we have been,” said Salazar.

The parishioners say their faith is under attack and practicing their religion is essential. KRQE News 13 reached out to the Archdiocese of Santa Fe for comment but did not receive a response.