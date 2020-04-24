‘Cash mob’ gives Raton businesses a boost

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are finding unique ways to support local businesses. In Raton, a cash mob has been created.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, a local business is chosen and their items are sold for two hours live online. Organizers say its helped boost the morale of business owners and has created a little fun for the community. They never have to come in contact with another person since it’s all done virtually.

