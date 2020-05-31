Carwash opens with donation to first responders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new car wash is celebrating its grand opening by giving back.
“We’re trying to help first responders come in because they’re out there every day putting their lives on the line, supporting us in every way they can, so we want to help them out,” Assistant Manager of Champion Xpress Carwash Jason Palma said. “What we’re going through right now isn’t very good, so we want to help restaurants get through this tough time.”
Champion Xpress Carwash is celebrating its new Albuquerque location with a nearly $6,000 donation for first responders. The company also bought 2,000 $10 gift cards from local restaurants struggling during the pandemic, which they’re giving to their first customers. The carwash is planning to open more locations in Albuquerque and Española.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites