Carwash opens with donation to first responders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new car wash is celebrating its grand opening by giving back.

“We’re trying to help first responders come in because they’re out there every day putting their lives on the line, supporting us in every way they can, so we want to help them out,” Assistant Manager of Champion Xpress Carwash Jason Palma said. “What we’re going through right now isn’t very good, so we want to help restaurants get through this tough time.”

Champion Xpress Carwash is celebrating its new Albuquerque location with a nearly $6,000 donation for first responders. The company also bought 2,000 $10 gift cards from local restaurants struggling during the pandemic, which they’re giving to their first customers. The carwash is planning to open more locations in Albuquerque and Española.

