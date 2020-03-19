Carlsbad Sheriff’s Department bringing goods, groceries to elderly

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor celebrated all the people stepping up and helping out in this crisis.

The Eddy County Sheriffs Department is helping senior citizens who may be stuck in their home. The department has offered to deliver groceries and other items to the elderly stuck in their homes.

“The citizens here are our family members, I mean literally and figuratively our family members, I mean literally and figuratively our family members and we care about them,” said Sheriff Mark Cage.

Cage says they decided to step up and bring important goods and groceries to the ones in their community that are most vulnerable.

“We don’t want these folks to feel like they are alone, I’m sure that is going through some people’s minds,” said Cage.

The Sheriff’s Department has teamed up with the local Walmart and Albertsons to get important groceries to the elderly residents while they are doing social distancing and has set up a phone line for the people in need to call for assistance. The Sheriff has yet to be called into action but is ready for any call.

“I mean that makes me happy that we haven’t, and not because I don’t want to help. It’s because that obviously means that that we are taking care of ourselves. Our community is taking care of ourselves,” said Cage.

He says this is a time to try and calm the hysteria people are having. He says this is a small thing to do to try and accomplish it.

“Our goal at Eddy County Sheriff’s Office is to provide a calming effect in these uncertain times,” said the Sheriff.

If the elderly need groceries delivered in Eddy County call 575-887-7551 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

