Carlsbad Oil Company donates to local food bank

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Oil companies are being hit hard by the pandemic. With less driving going on, oil prices are at an all time low.

But one company in Carlsbad isn’t letting that stop them from giving back to the community. Packs For Hunger in Carlsbad sasy the need for food has greatly increased since schools were closed. “First we had 160, 170, 180, 198 this week. So you see they’re growing,” says Carol Worley from Packs For Hunger.

The Carlsbad School district helps decide which children need the assistance. Worley says they normally pack food for one child to be able to have food for the whole weekend. Now since the shutdown, they send enough food home for whole famileis.

“When they get out of school on Friday, they, a lot of them don’t eat Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. So we send enough home that a child can eat a minimum of eight times on the weekend,” Worley says.

The oil company XTO donated $20,000 to the program to help buy items to put in these meal packs. “Well, these are unprecedented times that we are going through right now and we thought it was important to recognize organizations like Packs For Hunger. They’re filling an important role like feeding needy families,” says Daniel Trujillo of XTO Energy.

In addition to its donation to Packs For Hunger, XTO Energy gave $100,000 to Carlsbad School District to help with the transition to distance learning.

