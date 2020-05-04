1  of  2
Carlsbad Montessori school honors seniors

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – High school seniors in Carlsbad are being honored in a unique way. Pictures of the 11 seniors at Jefferson Montessori Academy now surround the campus. School staff and parents are asking people to drive by and take a look and help honor the graduates.

