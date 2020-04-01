Carlsbad Caverns offering virtual tours

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – For people stuck at home with the kids thinking about a vacation, you can take a virtual trip to Carlsbad Caverns.

The Caverns are currently closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, but thanks to technology by Google, with just a few clicks of your mouse, you can navigate your way around the caverns with a 360-degree video tour. You can even experience life fromthe view of a bat.

Now this isn’t a new thing, the online tours were unveiled in 2016, but they may be of more use now than ever before.