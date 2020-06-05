Carlsbad cancels 4th of July fireworks show

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Are New Mexicans getting back to work and off unemployment? The number of people filing for first-time unemployment is dropping but how much? Salons, gyms and restaurants for dine-in opened Monday but the Department of Workforce Solutions says it could be weeks before they know just how many people are going back to work.

"We're at the point now where we're at roughly 1,000 people applying every day, and there are some people that are going back to work. But for a myriad of complicated reasons, it's hard for us to track that number as is," said Secretary for the Department of Workforce Solutions Bill McCamley.