Carlsbad cancels 4th of July fireworks show

Coronavirus New Mexico

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Carlsbad is the latest to pull the plug on its fireworks show. Officials say after reviewing the state health order they didn’t feel there was any realistic way to sponsor the event. The city is planning a future fireworks display once the restrictions are lifted further but a date has not been set. They say all beach and park areas will remain open to the public on the fourth of July.

