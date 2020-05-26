Career criminal gets charges dropped because of the coronavirus pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She’s a career criminal who just can’t stay out of trouble, but after her latest scrape with the law, she caught a huge break because of the coronavirus pandemic. Her name is Vanessa Madrid and she’s one of the reasons the Albuquerque Police Department always needs more officers.

Back in March, APD spotted the 33-year old career criminal in a stolen Honda Civic in the parking lot of the Family Dollar near Gibson and San Pedro. When officers tried to pull her over, she kept going. Police finally caught up with her in a neighborhood near San Mateo and Gibson, with the help of their helicopter. After getting cuffed, Madrid played dumb.

As officers looked through the stolen car, they found out the temporary tag was fake. Police had seen enough and charged her for the stolen car and the chase. Madrid caught a break and she can thank the pandemic for that. She was never transported from jail to her arraignment.

Prosecutors cited extenuating circumstances because of the coronavirus shutdown but Judge Brett Loveless said that was no excuse and dismissed the charges. KRQE News 13 reached out to MDC to see why Madrid wasn’t transported to the court but did not hear back.