CARE Campus stop intakes of new clients due to possible exposure to COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Behavioral Health Services in southeast Albuquerque learned a discharged patient may have exposed clients and employees to COVID-19. The facility said Tuesday in an effort to mitigate risk, protect the staff and clients, the campus will not be accepting new clients.
The client stayed at the CARE Campus for three days while participating in the detox program and was asymptomatic. The facility said all staff and clients who were in contact with the person are being tested for COVID-19 and following quarantine procedures.
