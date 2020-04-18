Car dealerships adapt to amended stay-at-home order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The days of going to a car dealership and sitting in different cars until you find the right one are over, for now. That’s because dealership showrooms are closed as part of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s amended stay at home order.

Car sales can still happen over the phone or online. At Hyundai, potential buyers can take a virtual test drive before buying a car. Other auto dealers like Rich Ford off Lomas in Albuquerque, are still offering test drives, just not at the dealership.

“So, what we do is we select the vehicle that they want to look at and then we take it out to their house or a designated area and show them, give them a demonstration drive, and feature presentation,” said Dennis Snyder, President of Rich Ford.

Snyder said cars are sanitized before and after each test drive and the same goes for cars getting serviced. While it’s an unusual approach to selling cars, Snyder said there is a silver lining.

“It’s a one-on-one relationship with no interruptions. And in the showroom, there’s always things moving along. So, we’ve found the benefit that it’s a better experience for the customer and the dealer,” he said.

He said business is at about 50% because of the pandemic and he doesn’t anticipate a surge in sales because of stimulus checks. He is expecting people to use that money on smaller, needed, everyday items.

According to Car and Driver Magazine, most auto dealers are offering three-month deferred payments for people buying cars during the pandemic.

