Car Crafters supporting local restaurants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Car Crafters is encouraging essential businesses to support other local businesses.

Auto repair is considered an essential business and Car Crafters has six locations across the metro. Each day, Car Crafters has been buying catered lunches from local eateries for their employees so they don’t have to leave the shops to eat.

Not only is it a way for them to boost morale but they want to support restaurants during a tough time. They’re encouraging others to do the same.

