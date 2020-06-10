Capulin Volcano National Monument reopening access

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local restaurant is teaming up with the Albuquerque Film and Music Experience to offer a new service, drive-in movies. O'Neill's Pub will show the movies over the course of a summer series starting on June 18. They include The Empire Strikes Back and Indiana Jones.

"We used to have dinner and a movie inside O'Neill's and the pandemic put an end to that so we wanted to revitalize it, give people a sense of normalcy and get out of the house so we brought back the dinner and a movie drive-in style," said Operations Manager Jeff Trent.