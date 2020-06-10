Live Now
Capulin Volcano National Monument reopening access

Coronavirus New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A popular New Mexico volcano is reopening to the public. On Monday, Capulin Volcano National Monument will once again welcome people to its visitor’s center, store and Volcano Road. To encourage social distancing, the visitor’s center will be limited to ten people at a time and masks are required. Visitors will have to check in there and get a pass before using Volcano Road.

