Capital High student tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools announced that a student at Capital High School tested positive for COVID-19 on June 6. According to a news release from SFPS, the student had last been on campus on June 3. The student is now isolating.

Parents of the students and the staff who were in close contact with the student have been notified that they should quarantine for 10 days from the date of exposure if they are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, SFPS said.

According to SFPS, the New Mexico Public Education Department guidelines say that those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and who have had close contact with a COVID-19 infectious individual are not required to quarantine if they meet the following criteria:

Are fully vaccinated (i.e., more than 2 weeks following receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series, or more than 2 weeks following receipt of one dose of a single-dose vaccine)

Have remained asymptomatic since the current COVID-19 exposure

SFPS says all contact tracing reporting procedures are being followed.