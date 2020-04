Capacity limit does not apply to people living in RV parks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A group of people in Albuquerque have come together to help front-line workers batting the coronavirus. The group calls themselves the "Merry Mask Makers of ABQ" and are making asks with whatever they have.

"I said I'm going to make a group that I can help organize and see if we can get these seamstresses rolling, and all these wonderful ladies just jumped aboard and just started making masks and delivering them," said Dawn Mills-Mata. "Then I'm washing them and then we're sending them out into the community. So it's a group effort and I have a team of ladies who are making the masks and they are the magic hands behind the scenes."