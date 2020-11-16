Capacity at grocery stores reduced under new health order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Grocery stores have been some of the busiest places in the state since the governor announced the new restrictions Friday. They can only have 75 customers inside at a time, a fraction of what they could have under the old public health order.

“Don’t panic. We went through this once before, I was one that panicked and went crazy shopping,” said Irene South, who was shopping at Smith’s along Central and Coors. “Just do your normal shopping, have a good holiday and just wash your hands.”

KRQE News 13 crews had to wait about 20 minutes to get into the Smith’s on Central and Coors just before noon Monday. When crews finally did get inside, there were only about 40 customers shopping at the time and there were no empty shelves.

A few miles up Coors there were no lines at the Sprouts around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Only a few dozen shoppers were there and the store was well-stocked.

However, KRQE crews noticed a different story at a nearby Albertsons. Crews said there were about 60 or so customers and no toilet paper or paper towels were left on the shelves. “It is what it is. You worry about it and everybody worries… and this being the holidays, people are trying to get their meal planned and try and get a little ahead of the game,” said Dale Libby, who was shopping at Albertsons.

KRQE crews also stopped by the Home Depot by Coors and I-40, which easily had the longest lines outside the store. People KRQE spoke with said they waited for more than 20 minutes to get in there.

At each grocery store, KRQE went to crews saw signs saying the stores were limiting the amount of toilet paper and paper towels to two packs per customer. Albuquerque city officials are urging people not to panic-buy or hoard.

