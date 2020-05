Cannon Air Force Base honors frontline workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every school district in New Mexico has been turned upside down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Albuquerque Public Schools is planning on hosting a virtual celebration Wednesday night for the Class of 2020 featuring various celebrities.

That’s just the beginning, with each high school having their own special celebration for their seniors. The district has 13 traditional and eight magnet high schools throughout Albuquerque. Each one will have its own virtual graduation, with the dates still to be determined.