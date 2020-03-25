Breaking News
First COVID-19 death announced in New Mexico
Cannon AFB changing operations after confirmed Curry Co. COVID-19 case

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cannon Air Force Base is taking extra precautions after a case was confirmed in Curry County.

According to officials, there are no confirmed cased of active duty members or dependents but 125 active duty members at Cannon Air Force Base are in self-isolation after traveling through places of concern and returning to base.

Cannon has also changed its operations to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Retired military and non-essential civilians are no longer allowed on base. Retirees can call the pharmacy at 575-784-4028 to have their prescriptions sent to a pharmacy of choice off base.

