Cannon AFB changing operations after confirmed Curry Co. COVID-19 case

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cannon Air Force Base is taking extra precautions after a case was confirmed in Curry County.
According to officials, there are no confirmed cased of active duty members or dependents but 125 active duty members at Cannon Air Force Base are in self-isolation after traveling through places of concern and returning to base.
Cannon has also changed its operations to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Retired military and non-essential civilians are no longer allowed on base. Retirees can call the pharmacy at 575-784-4028 to have their prescriptions sent to a pharmacy of choice off base.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- COVID-19 Testing Sites – New Mexico
- State Stay-at-Home ordered issued because of Coronavirus – New Mexico closures
- FAQ: What you need to know about the New Mexico ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help people in need during coronavirus outbreak
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico