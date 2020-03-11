Canceled events because of Coronavirus – New Mexico List

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The governor on Wednesday issued a public health emergency, as other states have, in order to maximize the resources available to the state in order to fight the potential spread of the virus and minimize public health risks for New Mexicans.

The governor and Department of Health have directed state government, and are advising local governments across New Mexico, to cancel events with large crowds through at least the end of April.

The following are confirmed canceled large crowd events around New Mexico presented in a searchable and sort-able database. Check back as new items are added.