Cafeteria workers getting recognized

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – Some cafeteria workers are getting an extra shout out for going above and beyond to keep kids fed during this time. The workers at Tucumcari schools hand wrote 580 individual messages for kids on their lunch bags. They’re handed out each day as part of the school lunch program. The state says since the stay-at-home order started, schools have handed out over three million meals.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites